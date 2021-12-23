‘You reap what you sow’: Amarinder Singh’s jibe at Harish Rawat who made spat with Congress public

Harish Rawat on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and noted that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

Just hours after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat created a flutter in political circles alleging non-cooperation from his party leadership, his former colleague Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress in September, took a dig at him with an old proverb saying “you reap what you sow”.

“You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji,” Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Singh faced an unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat was the Punjab affairs in-charge of the Congress at that time and was given the responsibility of troubleshooting the crisis in the state which eventually led to Charanjit Singh Channi being made the chief minister.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in November, Singh had slammed Rawat and dubbed him as the “most dubious individual”.

Rawat, who is the campaign head of the Congress in poll-bound Uttarakhand, on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Isn’t it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections.”

“The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet,” he said.

“I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said. “I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way,” he added.