You placed India in highly dangerous position: Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi over COVID-19

By: |
May 7, 2021 12:09 PM

Rahul Gandhi urged the centre to provide critical financial and food support to vulnerable groups to prevent a repeat of the manifold suffering caused by last year's lockdown. 

COVID-19 second wave rahul gandhi narendra modiRahul Gandhi listed out four urgent steps to tackle the crisis including scientific tracking of the virus and its mutations across the country.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi today again hit out at the Centre for its mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he was compelled to write to him (PM Narendra Modi) as the COVID tsunami continues to ravage our country unabated. In this fresh letter to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the people of India must be the Government’s foremost priority in such an unprecedented crisis.

“I urge you to do everything in your power to stop the needless suffering that our people are going through. India is home to one out of every six human beings on the planet. The pandemic has demonstrated that our size, genetic diversity and complexity make India fertile ground for the virus to rapidly mutate, transforming itself into a more contagious and more dangerous form. The double and triple mutant strains that we are currently grappling with are only the beginning, I fear,” said Gandhi.

He said that allowing the spread of this virus in our country will be devastating not only for our people but also for the rest of the world.

He listed out four urgent steps to tackle the crisis including scientific tracking of the virus and its mutations across the country using genome sequencing as well as its disease patterns. He urged the Centre to dynamically assess the efficacy of all vaccines against all new mutations. Gandhi reiterated his statement of rapidly vaccinating the entire population and urged the centre to keep the world informed about India’s findings.

“Your government’s lack of a clear and coherent COVID and vaccination strategy, as well as its hubris in declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading, has placed India in a highly dangerous position,” said Gandhi adding that the GOI’s failures have made another devastating national lockdown almost inevitable.

He urged the centre to provide critical financial and food support to vulnerable groups to prevent a repeat of the manifold suffering caused by last year’s lockdown.

Rahul Gandhi
