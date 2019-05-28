‘You never listened to me’: Tej Pratap writes to brother Tejashwi after RJD’s humiliating loss in Lok Sabha election

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap has reminded his younger brother Tejashwi of warnings he had shot even before the polls but nobody listened to him. He blamed the candidates with dubious background for the decimation RJD faced in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The former minister said that he always raised voice against the people who wanted to divide the family. "I had told you to be careful of the people around you. Those should take the responsibility of the defeat who distributed the tickets. Whatever I demanded or advised \u2014 nobody listened to me," Tej Pratap said. He said that the party should fight the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Tejashwi. "I want you to be the leader of the opposition and whoever is talking of your resignation I am against them," the RJD leader said. He also said that leaders should analyze their defeat instead of blaming each other. \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0936\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0964 \u2014 Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 28, 2019 The 30-year-old leader also said that he always wanted the party to give tickets to candidates with a clean image. "I had demanded only two seats of Jahanabad and Shevohar because local people were demanding candidates from that place," he said. Tej Pratap had demanded two seats where he wanted to field candidates of his choice but Tejashwi did not agree to it and offered tickets to some other candidates. In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, RJD was decimated in the state and could not win even a single seat. It had forged an alliance with other parties such as Congress and RLSP The RJD lost on all the 19 seats it contested. The Congress won 1 of 7 seats it contested. The BJP-led NDA swept the state by bagging 39 of 40 seats with over 53 per cent vote share.