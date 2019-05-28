‘You never listened to me’: Tej Pratap writes to brother Tejashwi after RJD’s humiliating loss in Lok Sabha election

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 9:34:49 PM

Tej Pratap blamed the candidates with dubious background for the decimation RJD faced in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The former minister said that he always raised voice against the people who wanted to divide the family.

Tej Pratap, Tej Pratap letter, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD seats, RJD lok sabha seats, bihar results, bihar lok sabha seats, BJP bihar resultsThe RJD lost on all the 19 seats it contested. (PTI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap has reminded his younger brother Tejashwi of warnings he had shot even before the polls but nobody listened to him. He blamed the candidates with dubious background for the decimation RJD faced in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The former minister said that he always raised voice against the people who wanted to divide the family.

“I had told you to be careful of the people around you. Those should take the responsibility of the defeat who distributed the tickets. Whatever I demanded or advised — nobody listened to me,” Tej Pratap said. He said that the party should fight the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Tejashwi.

“I want you to be the leader of the opposition and whoever is talking of your resignation I am against them,” the RJD leader said. He also said that leaders should analyze their defeat instead of blaming each other.

The 30-year-old leader also said that he always wanted the party to give tickets to candidates with a clean image. “I had demanded only two seats of Jahanabad and Shevohar because local people were demanding candidates from that place,” he said. Tej Pratap had demanded two seats where he wanted to field candidates of his choice but Tejashwi did not agree to it and offered tickets to some other candidates.

In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, RJD was decimated in the state and could not win even a single seat. It had forged an alliance with other parties such as Congress and RLSP

The RJD lost on all the 19 seats it contested. The Congress won 1 of 7 seats it contested. The BJP-led NDA swept the state by bagging 39 of 40 seats with over 53 per cent vote share.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘You never listened to me’: Tej Pratap writes to brother Tejashwi after RJD’s humiliating loss in Lok Sabha election
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition