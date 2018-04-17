You may never have seen PM Narendra Modi look like this before! See pics from his Sweden visit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerges from his plane as he is welcomed on arrival at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday April 16, 2018. (TT via AP)

You may have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning many hats. But for his Sweden visit, the prime minister had something new to show to his fans and followers. For the historic visit to Sweden, Modi ditched his traditional kurta, in which he has been seen in past while meeting foreign dignitaries. Instead, the prime minister chose to look dapper in a grey blazer along with a pair of black trousers, and a crew-neck t-shirt. Modi complemented his refreshing look with a red scarf and a white-black printed pocket square.

On Tuesday, PM Modi called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors. The prime minister reached Sweden on Tuesday for the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to the Nordic nation in the last 30 years.

Extending a special welcome to the Indian PM, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. Both leaders also traveled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has tweeted: “”10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries’ leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event.”

Kumar further said, “Royal start to the day! PM @narendramodi called on His Majesty the King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors.”

Sweden visit is PM Modi’s first leg of five-day foreign tour. In the second leg, he will visit the United Kingdom and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).