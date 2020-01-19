‘You have to obey the law’, says Salman Khurshid as he backs Kapil Sibal over his CAA remark

Salman Khurshid said it is the duty of everyone to obey the law of the land.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has backed party colleague Kapil Sibal’s latest remark on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking to news agency ANI, Khurshid said it is the duty of everyone to obey the law of the land.

“If the Supreme Court doesn’t interfere, it will remain on the statute book. If something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law, else there are consequences,” Khurshid said.

“It is a matter where the state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the centre as far as this (CAA) law is concerned. So, we would wait for the final pronouncement made by the top court. Ultimately, the top will decide and till then everything said, done, not done is provisional and tentative,” the former Union minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, Sibal during the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode had said that “a state cannot say no to a law cleared by the Parliament”.

“When it’s about national politics, I think we all must stand together because this is national legislation. So, we should not be scoring political points. You must know that if the CAA is passed, no state can say ‘I will not implement it’. That is not possible. That is unconstitutional. You can oppose it. You can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the Central government to withdraw it,” he said.

“But constitutionally to say that I will not implement it is going to be problematic and it is going to create more difficulty. So, what we need to do is politically get together, fight this battle and let the Congress party nationally lead the charge,” Sibal added.

The Citizenship Act was amended by the Parliament in December last year. The law promised to grant Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India due to religious persecution there. The cut-off date for citizenship is December 31, 2014 which means the people who entered India on or before that date will be granted citizenship.