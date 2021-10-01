‘You have strangulated the city’: SC pulls up Kisan Mahapanchayat for seeking permission to hold Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar

Justice AM Khanwilkar-led bench questioned the rationale behind the protests when the farmers had approached the judiciary challenging the farm laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Kisan Mahapanchayat for approaching it seeking permission to continue protests by blocking the National Highways in Delhi-NCR. Justice AM Khanwilkar-led bench questioned the rationale behind the protests when the farmers had approached the judiciary challenging the farm laws.

“You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads,” Bar and Bench quoted the bench as saying on the plea seeking permission to hold Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar.

“There is no purpose of protests if you come to courts,” the court added.

The top court asked Kisan Mahapanchayat, seeking permission to allow to hold Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar, to file an affidavit that they are not part of farmers’ protest blocking the national highways, by Monday.

The plea, filed through advocate Ajay Choudhary, seeking directions to the concerned authorities to allow it to stage ‘Satyagrah’ at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. It arrayed the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and the Police Commissioner of Delhi as respondents.

The petition filed by ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president has said that representation made by them to the concerned authority to permit them to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar has been rejected.

“The action of the respondents is also discriminatory and arbitrary as permission to protest has been granted to another farmer body while denying the petitioner to organise staggered ‘Satyagrah’, which is the most non-violent, peaceful, and truthful form of protest perfected and practiced by father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi,” the plea has alleged.

It claimed that the action of concerned authorities in permitting similar protests at the same site is ‘unfair’ and violative of the Right to Equality. The plea has also sought a direction to the authorities not to stop the petitioner body and its members from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar to carry out indefinite ‘Satyagrah’.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.