You have reduced yourself to a troll: Scindia on Rahul Gandhi for Adani allegations

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet seeking to link former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia with the Adani row, the Union minister on Monday called Gandhi a “troll” and pointed three questions to him.

In a swipe to Congress leaders who left the party, Gandhi, on Saturday, asked in a tweet in Hindi and attached an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani, citing the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony.

Scindia, in his tweet, said, “Clearly, now you have reduced yourself to a troll. Instead of making baseless allegations against me, and diverting attention from the main issues, why don’t you answer these three questions?”

Scindia asked, “Why don’t you apologize for your derogatory statement about backward class? You say that you are not Savarkar, and will not apologise. You have insulted a patriot, and such arrogance.”

“The Congress has always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests,” he asked.

“Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first-class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding,” Scindia, once a close confidante of Gandhi, said.

Meanwhile, slamming Scindia, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in a tweet in Hindi, said, “People make a mistake by accusing your family of traitors, because your name is the biggest in the list of traitors.”

“As long as the Congress was in power, you enjoyed power and then being an opportunist joined the BJP, why? So that he can remain a minister, get a government bungalow? This greed for power is your real identity,” Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

“You are so engrossed in sycophancy…It is your compulsion to speak against Rahul Gandhi, otherwise you will be thrown out of the BJP. You are nothing more than an ungrateful, selfish, opportunist who is greedy for power. But today you have created a new identity – that of a cheap troll,” she said.

Other leaders mentioned in Gandhi’s tweet have also attacked him, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that he will file a defamation case against him.