‘You favoured alliance with AAP in 2019 polls,’ Milind Deora reminds Ajay Maken amid Twitter war over Arvind Kejriwal

Milind Deora said had the Congress leaders highlighted late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s work in the Assembly polls, the party would have performed well.

Congress leader Milind Deora has hit back at his party colleague Ajay Maken for advising him to quit the party before indulging in propaganda for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. Responding to former DPCC chief Ajay Maken, Deora said that it was the former who advocated an alliance with the AAP in Delhi ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Deora said had the Congress leaders highlighted late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s work in the Assembly polls, the party would have performed well. “Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change!” he tweeted.

“Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, the Congress would have been in power today,” Deora added.

His remark comes after Maken tweeted to Deora asking him to resign from Congress and accused him of presenting half-baked facts favouring Kejriwal. Maken said that the revenue collection during the Congress’ regime in Delhi was better than Kejriwal’s.

“Brother, you want to leave Congress – Please do – Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts- 1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr. 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR. 2015-16 BE 41,129. 2019-20 BE 60,000. AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,” the former Delhi Congress president tweeted.

Deora had earlier praised the AAP government in a tweet wherein he said that the revenue collection has doubled in the national capital.

“Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years,” he captioned a video that sought to depict the Kejriwal-led government’s smart handling of the national capital’s revenues.

“Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” Deora added in the same tweet.

After party’s drubbing in the Delhi polls, then Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko’s had blamed Sheila Dikshit for the party’s humiliating performances in the national capital. Deora, while reacting to his statement, said that it was unfortunate to see a party leader blame a late CM for poor show in the polls.

“Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi,” Deora had tweeted.

Deora had even tweeted a snippet of Chacko’s statement. Chacko had said, “The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP.”

The Congress party ruled the national capital for 15 years between 1998 and 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. The party lost power to AAP in December 2013 polls. In the 2015 elections, the Congress drew a blank. In the just concluded Assembly polls, the grand old party failed to win even a single seat again.