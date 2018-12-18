‘You don’t know my powers’: BJP legislator Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens woman bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh

BJP lawmaker Udaybhan Chaudhary had gone to meet the SDM over farmer’s issues. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Fatehpur Sikri Udaybhan Chaudhary on Monday threatened a Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh in public. The lawmaker had gone to meet the administrative official over farmer’s issues.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the verbal spat between the two in which Chaudhary could be seen reminding the SDM about his powers under the rule of democracy.

In an intimidating demeanour, Chaudhary said, “You are talking to me in this way, are you trying to show me that you are the SDM? Don’t you know I am an MLA? How can you talk to me like this? You don’t realise my power, you don’t realise the power of democracy.”

#WATCH Agra: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh, says ‘Don’t you know I am an MLA? Don’t you realize my power, the power of democracy?’ He had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/3lfTlXAi46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

As soon as the verbal confrontation ended, the supporters of the BJP legislator began raising slogans against the SDM. The official can be seen uncomfortably registering her protest over the treatment meted out to her. Singh also spoke to the media after the incident, stating that objectionable language has been used against her.

Read | Biggest bank fraud and RBI Governor’s resignation mark a dismal banking year: 2018 year in review

The IAS Association also condemned the incident and said threatening young IAS officers working in the field is not acceptable. “Threatening young IAS officers working in the field is not acceptable. IAS officers across the country work under challenging circumstances and ensure Rule of Law is upheld. Proud of Garima Singh IAS for standing firm and not giving in to intidimation. #IAS,” the association of Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) posted on its official Twitter handle.

Such instances of the legislator threatening a public servant in public are not new. In May this year, BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee was seen threatening the Superintendent of Police in Prayagraj after the senior police official failed to recognise him at an event.