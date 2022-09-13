‘You can’t arrest me’: High drama at Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner at auto-rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad — WATCH

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat, was engaged in a heated argument with the state police over a dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad. After the police stopped Kejriwal from leaving in an auto, citing security reasons, the AAP leader slammed the police official, saying that he didn’t need police security for visiting the public. When the officer persisted, an agitated Kejriwal said that if the police wants to forcefully provide security to him and checks his movements, then it amounts to arrest.

“I have already written to you that I don’t need your security. Yet, you’re not allowing me to meet the public. Is this the way? By forcefully providing me security, you’re placing me under arrest. You can’t do that,” Kejriwal can be seen confronting the police in the video tweeted by the Gujarat party unit.

After addressing a gathering of autowalas in Ahmedabad on Monday, one of the attendees Vikram Dantani invited Kejriwal for dinner at his residence.

“I am a big fan of yours. In a video posted on social media, I had seen that you had gone to the home of an auto driver in Punjab for dinner. Will you come to my house for dinner as well?” asked Dantani.

Accepting Dantani’s invitation, Kejriwal said that he has received a lot of love from the auto drivers in both Punjab and Gujarat. “Should I reach your house at 8 pm?” asked Kejriwal.

After the heated confrontation en route Dantani’s house, Kejriwal was eventually allowed to go, while one cop sat next to the auto driver, the rest escorted the three-wheeler in two police vehicles.

This incident comes days after the party alleged the Gujarat Police of “illegally” raiding its Gujarat party office in Ahmedabad. While the city police denied AAP claims of a raid, Kejriwal said that the BJP is afraid of the growing support for his party.