‘You can call me Pappu’ – A look at Rahul Gandhi’s goof-ups during Lok Sabha speech

“Sorry, sorry… mera matlab tha bahar mein jaate hain.(Sorry, I meant he goes outside).”

Known for his slip-of-tongues during public speaking, Congress president Rahul Gandhi goofed up again while delivering an otherwise fiery speech in the Parliament. Gandhi, who was speaking in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign tours, said: “Modi Ji Baar mein jaate hain (Modi Ji goes to bar).” However, he soon corrected himself, “Sorry, sorry… mera matlab tha bahar mein jaate hain.(Sorry, I meant he goes outside).” Gandhi’s comment left the House, including PM Narendra Modi, in splits.

‘You can call me Pappu’

On one occasion, Gandhi said that BJP members can call him ‘Pappu’ – a soubriquet given to the Congress chief by many of his rivals. “You may call me Pappu, but I don’t hate you,” Rahul Gandhi said, looking directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi’s comments left the House reeling in laughter once again.

‘Akali Dal ki leader meri taraf dekh kar muskura rahi thi’

Gandhi, while speaking in the Parliament, said a leader of the Akali Dal was smiling at him. The reference was to NDA minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, as the minister revealed later and sought to counter Rahul Gandhi. Her request, however, was turned down by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. “Akali Dal ki ek mantri meri taraf dekhkar muskura rahi thi,” Rahul said, without naming the minister.

A hug to PM Narendra Modi

An unexpected gesture by Gandhi quickly became the favoured video clip for television channels. The Congress chief walked up to the Prime Minister and gave him a hug. The act took the prime minister by surprise who appeared to take a while to realise what was happening. Modi called Rahul back and gave shook his hand.

Gandhi’s special wink

If the hug was not enough, the Congress boss was later caught on camera winking, pictures of which went viral on social media. Twitter users were quick to draw parallels between the Congress president and Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier who became an internet sensation with her wink from a film song, “Manikya Malaraya Poovi”.