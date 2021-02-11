‘You can abuse me but you cannot ignore me’: Mamata Banerjee dares BJP as Amit Shah kickstarts ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

West Bengal Election 2021: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that she will not bow down before the BJP and that the saffron party can abuse her but cannot ignore her. “You (BJP) can abuse me but you cannot ignore me. After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people,” Banerjee said, addressing an election rally.

The chief minister further said that she will fight alone and BJP can go with the Left and Congress. “Let’s have a fair play. You can fight with the Left and Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick,” Banerjee said. This comes just days after Prime MInister Narendra Modi invoked a football analogy to target Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi said that the people of West Bengal like football and that he will use that game’s terms to explain what is happening in the state. He then said that she has committed many fouls and that this time people of the state will show ‘Ram Card’ to chief minister Banerjee.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah launched ‘Poribartan Yatra’ from Cooch Behar in Bengal. He slammed Mamata Banerjee for ‘not allowing people to chant Jai Shri Ram’. Speaking in Cooch Behar, Shah said that such an environment has been created that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become crime in Bengal. “Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?” Amit Shah said in Coochbehar

The Home Minister further said Mamata Banerjee keeps on quarrelling with Prime Minister Modi. “She even quarrelled during Subhash babu’s program. It was Subhash babu’s event, you could have refrained from politics there,” he said. Shah was referring to an incident when Banerjee refused to speak in protest at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.