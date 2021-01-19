‘You are too small’: Trinamool snubs Congress’ merger offer to beat BJP

TMC MP Saugata Roy (IE)

West Bengal Election 2021: Trinamool Congress today rejected the Congress’ offer to return to the grand old party to defeat the BJP in West Bengal. Today, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Adhir Ranjan’s party was too small in West Bengal. “They (Congress) won only two seats here in Lok Sabha elections, why would we merge with them?” Roy said. He further said that the Congress should fight the saffron party on its own. “There is no question of joining hands with Congress. The TMC can fight BJP alone,” Roy said.

Roy’s statements come just days after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to return to Congress if she was serious about stopping the BJP’s rise in West Bengal. He, however, was responding to Roy who had said that Congress and Left should rally behind TMC to defeat the BJP in Bengal. The TMC MP had said that only his party can defeat the BJP so it made sense for other parties to join it to stop the BJP.

Responding to Roy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said that the ruling TMC had realised that it would be difficult for it to survive without the grand old party. He said TMC had come to power with Congress’ help but then it left no stone unturned to finish Congress. Chowdhury further said that the Trinamool Congress had weakened secular parties in the state which allowed a “communal party like the BJP” to rise.

He then offered Mamata Banerjee to return to Congress as there was no other option to stop the BJP. “If they (TMC) can feel this, they should join forces under Congress’ leadership,” Chowdhury said. Today, TMC’s Roy responded saying that his party won’t join Congress as it is a very political force in the state.

In 2016 election, the Congress had won 44 of 92 seats it contested with 12.25 per cent vote share. The TMC, on the other hand, had won 211 of 293 with close to 45 per cent vote share. The Congress is fighting this poll with the Left, which had won 26 seats of 148 with 19.75 per cent vote share.