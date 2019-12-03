You are ‘nirbal’ as you stand for women of only one family: Poonam Mahajan slams Adhir Ranjan Choudhary for comments on Nirmala Sitharaman

Poonam Mahajan slams Ahdir Ranjan for controversial remark directed at Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the Congress party over its leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary’s controversial remark directed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BJP MPs created ruckus in the Lok Sabha as soon as it met to transact business for the day. The protesting MPs demanded an apology from Choudhary.

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said that it is Choudhary and not Nirmala Sitharaman who is ‘nirbala’ (weak).

“You are nirbal as you stand for women of only one family and fight only for their honour. You are weak as you call the Prime Minister an infiltrator,” she said amid noisy protests by her party MPs.

She also said that yesterday all MPs stood together on the issue of rape and murder of a lady doctor in Telangana and but a leader whose name has ‘dheer’ (patience) in it, lost the dheer,” Mahajan said referring to Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

“The comment made by him (Choudhary) on Nirmala Sitharaman is condemnable”, she said.

Choudhary is facing BJP’s ire for making a controversial remark involving the Union Finance Minister while participating in the discussion on Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. Choudhary, who also is the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, said that the Finance Minister has become weak and called her ‘Nirbala Sitharaman’.

Soon after this, BJP MPs started protesting against his remark, prompting Speaker Om Birla to announce that ‘unparliamentary remark will be removed from records’.