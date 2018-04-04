‘You are murdering democracy’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to protesting MPs

Angered over continuous disruptions, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu today criticised protesting members for not allowing the House to transact business. He said that members are murdering the democracy and that the nation is watching them. Before adjourning the House till 2 pm, the Chair issued a stern warning to the lawmakers, saying you are testing the patience of the countrymen. He noted that the House has not transacted any bills in the ongoing session.

“The country wants development, you are testing the patience of the people of the country. Please understand that the entire country is agitated with what is happening in the House,” Venkaiah Naidu, who also happens to the Vice President, said and adjourned the House till 2 pm.

“A number of bills are pending… People want development and legislation. It (protests) is not going to add anything. I am ready to allow you to discuss every issue. It is unfortunate that the chair is allowing a discussion but the members are not ready. You are testing the patience of the people. The country is watching you. You are murdering democracy,” IANS quoted Naidu as saying.

As soon as the House assembled to transact business today, the newly elected MPs took oath. Soon after this, opposition parties MPs stormed to the Well, stalling the proceedings. While TDP MPs created ruckus over their demand of granting special status tag to Andhra Pradesh, AIADMK and DMK lawmakers were protesting against the delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board.

The Congress MPs were also seen protesting on the floor of the House against the government over the Supreme Court’s last month order that allegedly diluted some stringent provisions under the SC/AT Act. The members were heard raising slogans like ‘save Andhra Pradesh’, ‘Narendra Modi Dalit virodhi’ and ‘we demand Cauvery board’.

The Chairman urged the MPs to raise their concerns from the desk but his appeal remained unheard. As the chaos continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2pm.

Both, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business in the second-half of the Budget Session due to disruptions over different issues by different parties. The second part of the Budget session began on March 5 and slated to conclude on April 6.