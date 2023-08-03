‘You are defending PM so much’: Kharge’s remark on Dhankhar sparks heated exchange in Parliament – WATCH Video

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman Jadgeep Dhankhar on Thursday engaged in friendly banter which soon turned into a heated exchange after Kharge said that the latter was “defending the PM so much”.

The Opposition and the government agreed to hold a discussion on the violence in Manipur. Dhankhar stated that he will call the floor leaders of parties to his chambers at 1 pm and “accommodate a discussion on Manipur irrespective of time constraint and irrespective of other constraints.”

Following this, Kharge suggested that the House be adjourned till 1 pm. He went on to say, “Sir, you don’t agree to such small requests. We asked for the Prime Minister to come, you didn’t agree to that also. You are defending the PM so much… I don’t understand.”

Responding to Kharge, Dhankhar said, “Our Prime Minister is not to be defended by me. He has come to be recognised on global platforms — Senate and Congress in the US… Every Indian should be proud of him… Why are you shirking from the hard reality, India is rising as never before? The rise is unstoppable… Everyone has contributed to it.”

“I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution. I am required to defend your rights,” Dhankhar added.

Earlier, the duo engaged in friendly fire as Kharge stated that the Opposition’s request for a discussion under rule 267 was perhaps not accepted by the Chairman because he was “angry”.

“…both notices under rules 267 and 176 were given on the same day. If 267 is submitted, all business should be suspended and importance should be given to 267. We requested you yesterday, but maybe you were angry…,” Kharge said.

Dhankhar took this in good spirits and responded, “Sir, I have been a married man for more than 45 years. I never show anger. Mr. Chidambaram, as a senior advocate, will know we have no right to show our anger at least to an authority. You’re an authority sir… please modify this.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar had told the Opposition that he could not and would not direct PM Narendra Modi to be present in the House as it was the PM’s prerogative like any other MP to come to the House.

The Opposition has been demanding a debate over the Manipur issue in the Parliament, thus leading to several disruptions and adjournments since the onset of the Monsoon Session.

Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been pressing the prime minister to issue a statement in connection with the case. The Opposition has also moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi.

According to the sources, the Opposition is also mulling over moving a no-confidence motion against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. While there has been no written confirmation, the matter was discussed at a meeting of Congress MPs on Tuesday.