Yogi makes it clear: Babus can’t take gifts in UP

Continuing its efforts to improve the overall functioning of the bureaucracy in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adiytanath government issued directives stating that no official will be allowed to take any gift, including sweets, from anybody.

A circular in this regard was issued by the state secretariat administration department.

“The order to this effect has come into force from today,” Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Gupta told PTI Monday.

Chief Minister Adityanath has already issued directives banning mobile phones in meeting and asking officials to report for duty by 9 AM.

The new circular states that no official will accept any gift from anyone. No person will be allowed to enter the Sachivalaya, that houses government offices, with gifts of any kind and government employees will not accept any gift without prior permission of higher authorities.

All ministers in the state government have also been apprised of the circular.

Gupta said that chewing paan masala and movement of people with firearms in government office premises have also been banned. The orders will be strictly followed and necessary directions have been issued to the officials concerned, he said.

Also, Adityanath last week said corrupt officials will be forced to take voluntary retirement.

“There is no place for corrupt officials and staff in the government…Action must be taken against such officials by forcing them to take voluntary retirement,” an official release had quoted him as saying at a meeting here to review the work of the Secretariat Administration Department.

Chairing another review meeting of the Home department, Adityanath had warned corrupt police officials, saying if they cannot work in an honest manner, they too should be forced to take VRS.

“The official who does not take interest in work is a burden and a blot on the police uniform. They should be given the voluntary retirement. Corrupt police personnel will either go to their home or to jail,” the chief minister had said.

His tough talks come against the backdrop of his government’s renewed efforts to weed out corruption from the bureaucracy and ensure speedy development and effective implementation of welfare schemes.