Yogi govt goes hi-tech: Virtual Cabinet meetings, paperless assembly sessions on anvil

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath has decided to go digital in cabinet as well as assembly sessions. It will also hold the next cabinet meeting virtually for which chief minister Adityanath has instructed the officials to train all the members of Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly. On Tuesday, the chief minister said that the state Cabinet will hold a virtual meeting next time for which ministers should be given proper training.

In a statement, Adityanath said that modern technology was extremely helpful in performing various works quickly and in a transparent manner. He stressed for an e-Cabinet meeting next time and said ministers should be given intensive training for the proposed virtual meet. He said time should be taken from the ministers and they should be imparted training for e-Cabinet meetings at their official residence and office. “Information regarding the security features for e-Cabinet meetings should be given to the members,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said that the efforts should also be made to make the state budget paperless on the lines of the Union Budget. This year, the Centre did not print copies of the budget and it was with members digitally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read the entire budget speech through a tablet.

The chief minister said before the commencement of the assembly session, all members should be given tablets and training should be held for legislators for effective use of the gadgets. According to PTI, Alok Kumar, Secretary to CM Adityanath, gave a presentation on e-Cabinet meeting and said ministers can participate in the meetings via video conferencing. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Shama were also present during the presentation.

The Indian Express reports that there will be a dedicated website for holding e-Cabinet meetings and maintaining the concerned data.