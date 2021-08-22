Yogi Cabinet’s expansion likely next week, may focus on OBC push ahead of UP polls

While the contours of the meeting have not been disclosed, Adityanath’s Cabinet may see inclusion of six new faces, taking the ministerial count to 60.

The Cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held next week with the BJP expected to amplify the OBC push, in what will be following the footsteps of the recent Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre where a record 27 OBC leaders were brought onboard.

The decision is said to be taken during a meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

While the contours of the meeting have not been disclosed, Adityanath’s Cabinet may see inclusion of six new faces, taking the ministerial count to 60.

At present, the Yogi Cabinet has 53 members of which 23 hold cabinet ranks, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 21 are ministers of state. As per the provision, a total of 60 ministers could be accommodated in the cabinet. So, the cabinet has seven places to be filled now.

As per sources quoted by The New Indian Express, along with the expansion of the Yogi Cabinet, the nomination of four members of the Legislative Council will also take place.

They claimed that the names of former bureaucrat and UP BJP vice–president Arvind Kumar Sharma, Jitin Prasada, the former Congress leader who recently joined BJP, and Dr Sanjay Nishad, the chief of Nishad Party, were discussed as the possible inductees in the expansion of Yogi Cabinet.

With assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year, the move seems to be aiming at accommodating some allies like Nidhad Party and Apna Dal.

Meanwhile, Prasada, who is not a member of the state legislature, may be elected to the legislative council. A prominent Brahmin face, Prasada’s inclusion in the state ministry will be yet another attempt to send a message to the Brahmin community in the state.