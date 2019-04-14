Yogi Adtiyanath should be booked for sedition: Ashok Gehlot on ‘Modi ji ki sena’ remarks

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 6:52 PM

At a rally in Ghaziabad on March 31, Adityanath had dubbed the Army "Modi ji ki sena", triggering a political firestorm with the Opposition attacking the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for "insulting and humiliating" the armed forces.

Yogi Adtiyanath, sedition, Ashok Gehlot, Modi ji ki sena, lok sabha election, election 2019, lok sabha 2019,Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s army. “Yogi ji is saying, ‘this is Modi sena’. There should be a case of sedition on Yogi ji. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says ‘Modi ji ki sena’ (Modi’s army),” Gehlot told reporters here.

At a rally in Ghaziabad on March 31, Adityanath had dubbed the Army “Modi ji ki sena”, triggering a political firestorm with the Opposition attacking the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for “insulting and humiliating” the armed forces. “Where do you want to take the nation? What will happen in the country when soldiers will have their interference here like Pakistan?” Gehlot asked. He said Pakistan had military rule several times, but the defence forces were kept separate from politics in India for the past 70 years.

“Our Army protects the nation and fulfil duties,” the Congress leader said, claiming that it was for the first time the armed forces were being politicised.

Read Also| Hoping for ‘re-engagement’ with India after Lok Sabha polls: Pakistan

The Rajasthan chief minister cautioned that the youth should be aware of the political propaganda on social media. “Our countrymen, particularly the youth, should not be misled. Modi and his team are brainwashing youths through social media. If you are misled, this will be dangerous for the country,” he said.

Gehlot later addressed a rally in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur district and alleged that Modi had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on false promises. “He (Modi) promised giving jobs, controlling inflation and others, but all the lies have been exposed. The PM acts like a film star and he should have been in Bollywood instead of being the prime minister,” Gehlot added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Yogi Adtiyanath should be booked for sedition: Ashok Gehlot on ‘Modi ji ki sena’ remarks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition