Yogi Adityanath’s UP govt now plans to install status of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Swami Vivekananda, two others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government, after the approval of Lord Ram’s 221-metre high statue in Ayodhya, is planning to install four more sculptures. The UP govt is now planning on installing the figures of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, philosopher Swami Vivekananda and two others at different locations in the state. According to a Times Now report, a 25-feet tall statue of the former PM will be installed at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, whereas the sculptors of Swami Vivekananda will be erected at the portals of Raj Bhawan.

The two other statues will be that of Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijay Nath. These will be 12.5 feet tall and will be installed in the city of Gorakhpur, according to Shishir, special Secretary in Culture Department.

Reportedly, the approval for all the four status has been given by CM Adityanath and the work for the same has already started. This move by the current CM has been slammed by former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who has said that the installation of these statues is wasting the taxpayers’ money and he has further asked Yogi to focus on the development of the state.

Apart from this, Yogi Adityanath was recently sent a letter written by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh, who requested him to install the statue of Goddess Sita next to the 221 meters long Ram statue in Ayodhya. The Congress leader’s request has been backed by various saints and seers, according to the report.

While the approval for all the five status has been passed, the cost of construction for them is yet to be revealed by the state government. However, the report further states that five firms have already been shortlisted for the construction.