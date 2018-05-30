Yogi Adityanath’s push for e-governance could make slow file clearances a thing of the past

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the e-Office product (PTI)

Slow clearances and work progressing at a snail’s pace at government offices in Uttar Pradesh could soon be a thing of the past. Come August 15 and movement of files will be quicker you could find work happening at a faster pace at all government offices under the Yogi Adityanath government. The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to bring all state government offices under e-Office mode by this Independence Day, aiming to reduce the use of paper and facilitate faster clearance of files, news agency PTI reported.

The decision was taken by the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday. The decision is aimed at converting various government departments into ‘less paper’ offices.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the e-Office product, that helps in faster clearance of files and reduces paper usage. In India, states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala have performed impressively in the e-governance mode.

The Digital India campaign of the Narendra Modi government also aims to transform India into a digital economy. The campaign focuses on increasing use of digital means in daily governance, financial literacy, integration of services and platforms-UIDAI, Payment Gateway, Mobile Platform etc.

Initiatives in different sectors like e-panchayat, e-courts, e-districts, e-biz, common services center, Aadhar Enabled Payment system, digi lockers, e-Kranti, e-procurement, MCA 21 are enabling an electronic way of governance.

The Union government’s National E-Governance Plan envisages making all government services to the citizens of India via electronic mode.

Bhoomi project of Karnataka, Gyandoot of Madhya Pradesh, Loknavi project in Uttar Pradesh, project FRIENDS in Kerala, e-Mitra in Rajasthan, e-seva of Andhra Pradesh are some examples of successfully implemented projects in e-governance mode.