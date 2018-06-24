Yogi Adityanath’s minister picks up spade to fix road as Yogi Adityanath government ‘ignores’ request

Rajbhar, along with other locals, took up a spade to repair the road that leads to his home in Pindra’s Phatehpur Katauna.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has been a big critic of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has started repairing a road near his residence in Phatehpur himself after alleged disappointment with the state government, news agency ANI reports. Rajbhar, along with other locals, took up a spade to repair the road that leads to his home in Pindra’s Phatehpur Katauna. The minister, who is the chief of BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, has been making the headlines for attacking the Yogi Adityanath government. “If roads cannot be made at a minister’s house, God only knows what will happen to the public,” he told news agency ANI while criticising his own government again.

Rajbhar is set to host the wedding reception of his son on June 24, but the village road is still not constructed. Despite requesting the government several times, there was no response from them, the report said. Government’s attitude led to the family and villagers of Rajbhar to construct the road themselves. Later, Rajbhar’s younger son issued a statement and said a proposal for construction of 500 meters of the road was sent to the government around six months ago.

The wedding reception may witness many ministers of Adityanath Cabinet, Members of Parliament, MLA and other big political faces in attendance.

Recently, Rajbhar termed disenchantment of OBCs as the reason for the BJP’s defeat in recently concluded by-elections. Rajbhar said that backward classes were unhappy with the party as BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya was not appointed as the chief minister. The UP minister further said the BJP contested assembly polls with Keshav Prasad Maurya (an OBC) as its face but later appointed Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister. “Backwards supported the BJP in the hope that Maurya will become CM. The result of this anger reflected in the defeat of the BJP in bypolls”, Rajbhar told PTI.

Rajbhar had also accused the BJP of not following the “coalition Dharma” in the state and ignoring the demands of his party.