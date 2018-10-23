Yogi Adityanath’s minister: ‘Name change to deviate people’s attention’

Rajbhar, who is the chief of BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), dared the party to change the name of iconic Red Fort of New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Tuesday said that BJP government is changing the names of places to deviate people’s attention from real issues. Rajbhar, who is the chief of BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), dared the party to change the name of iconic Red Fort of New Delhi.

Reacting to a recent statement by union minister Giriraj Singh, Rajbhar said, “Inke paas to koi kaam hai nahin… ye janta ka dimag bhatkane ke liye ye naam badalne ka ek bahane inka hai… agar himmat ho to Lal Quila ka naam badal dein… usko gira dein.” (They (BJP) have no work to do… they are changing names to deviate people’s attention… if they have the audacity then they should change the name of Lal Quila… (or) demolish it).

He further ridiculed Singh’s statement where the union minister had suggested changing the name of places after Mughals in the entire country. “Jo neta Bihar waale (Giriraj Singh) bayan de rahe hain, wo jis road pe chalte hain usko unke dada banaye hain? GT Road Sher Shah Suri ne banaya hai. Ek nayi sadak bana ke dikha dein, bayan dena alag baat hai,” Rajbhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(A leader from Bihar is giving statements, did his grandfather construct the road he walk-on? The GT Road was built by Sher Shah Suri. Commenting is easy, they should first construct a single road)

The statement comes days after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government changed the name of the iconic city of Allahabad to Prayagraj. While many questioned the intentions and intellect behind the name change, the chief minister justified it as a historically apt decision.