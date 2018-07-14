Yogi Adityanath’s ‘masterplan’ for 2019 elections: Build roads connecting villages of state board toppers

The decision for the project was taken in a recent meeting held between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya. (PTI)

In an attempt to woo the student community before 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Yogi Adityanath led-UP government has planned to build roads in villages where the top 10 students of Class 10 and 12 boards live. This first-of-its-kind fund by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as an attempt to outsmart the 2012 laptop scheme started by Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav. According to a TOI report, the government had initially decided to sanction Rs 1.22 crore for the project.

Quoting PWD’s additional secretary Rajesh Pratap Singh, the report said that Rs 50 lakh will be spent by the government on building a 700-metre road that will connect the Banda-Bahraich highway to the village of Abhishek Gupta, one of the rank-holders in Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 examination. Likewise, the government will spend near about Rs 72 lakh to build another road with the length of a kilometre to connect the Faizabad bypass to Khojanpur village, where the 9th rank holder of the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 examination, Rishika, resides.

The decision for the project was taken in a recent meeting held between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya. The finance department will allocate funds for the project while the PWD department is responsible for implementing it. The projects will also be inclusive of the PWD’s state highway plan.

In 2012, the then Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav had begun an initiative of ‘Free Laptop Distribution’ for students who passed the high school and intermediate examinations in the state. The scheme was introduced by Yadav in the Samajwadi Party’s 2012 Assembly Election manifesto. After becoming the CM, Yadav distributed 15 lakh laptops to students in first three years of his administration. This scheme was undertaken to encourage high school students to pursue further education and higher studies.