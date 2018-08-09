Yogi Adityanath’s gift to kanwariyas in UP: Flower petals showered from air, DJ music and only veg food

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked about pruning ‘unlucky trees’ that fell on Kanwariya routes in 2017, he made it clear that his government would take care of them. In tune with his promise to ensure a safe and convenient pilgrimage to yatris this year, the kanwariyas have been treated to DJ music, vegetarian food and senior cops showering flower petals on them from choppers.

An image of ADGP, Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar, Meerut Commissioner Anita Meshram and other senior officials showering rose petals from a helicopter on Kanwariyas yesterday has gone viral on social media. The trend was set by the Chief Minister himself when he had taken an aerial survey of the 198-km Delhi-Dehradun highway. He showered flower petals from his chopper on the Kanwarias, The Indian Express reported.

While the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav had banned the use of DJs and other loud music during the kanwar yatra, the BJP government so far has not announced anything on that front. “DJ bajwa diye Yogi ne, Bhole nachwa diye Yogi ne (Yogi switched on DJ, Yogi made the devotees dance). Akhilesh ne hukum sunaya tha, DJ per ban lagaya tha, 2017 ke chunav me Bhole ne usey haraya tha. Chakke chuda diye Yogi ne. (Akhilesh had announced their order, DJs were banned; And in 2017 Lord Shiva ensured his defeat; Yogi has cut him to size),” DJs played this message loudly.

Apart from these facilities, authorities concerned have also “requested” shop owners selling meat or non-veg food to stop selling these items during the yatra.

“We requested those engaged in meat business to co-operate with us during the kanwar yatra and I am thankful to them that a majority among them have closed down shutters for the period or have switched to the vegetarian mode,” Rajesh Kumar Pandey, SSP (Meerut), was quoted as saying by IE.

Baghpat district magistrate Rishirendra Kumar has been supervising arrangements for the three-day Kanwar fair in Pura Mahadev Temple in Baghpat where lakhs of devotees will offer holy Ganga water to the deity. “We have divided the sprawling campus of the temple to six zones and 12 sectors to ensure that devotees don’t face any hassle. A 24/7 vigil is being maintained through the CCTV, while each sector is headed by a Magistrate. We have deployed the PAC, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Special Task Force(STF) and the area police to ensure peace during the three-day fare which marks the culmination of the Kanwar Yatra,” Kumar said.

The annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva’s devotees will end today on Shivratri.