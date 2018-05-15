​​​
  3. Yogi Adityanath’s chopper forced to land on a field in Kasganj; UP CM safe

Yogi Adityanath’s chopper forced to land on a field in Kasganj; UP CM safe

The chief minister reached here this morning on a day's visit to meet the members of a family whose three members were recently murdered in Pharauli village under Sahawar tehsil of the district.

By: | Kasganj | Published: May 15, 2018 1:20 PM
uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, chopper glitch, yogi chopper emergency, kasganj In a major security lapse, the chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was today forced to land on a field instead of the makeshift helipad at a school here. (PTI)

In a major security lapse, the chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was today forced to land on a field instead of the makeshift helipad at a school here. The chief minister was, however, safe and proceeded for the scheduled programmes, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in Lucknow.

“Yes, the chief minister is safe,” he told PTI. The chopper was scheduled to land on the grounds of the Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, but because of some problems it was forced to land on a field a kilometer away. The chief minister reached here this morning on a day’s visit to meet the members of a family whose three members were recently murdered in Pharauli village under Sahawar tehsil of the district.

He also reviewed the developmental works and law and order situation in the district at the collectorate. Meanwhile, SP Kasganj Piyush Srivastava told PTI, “The chief minister distributed the cheques and all the programmes were held successfully.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top