Yogi Adityanath’s big push: UP govt to issue press releases in Sanskrit also, ropes in Lucknow institute to translate CM’s speeches

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all press releases it issues will also be issued in Sanskrit. In a bid to promote the language, the government on Monday announced that along with Hindi, English and Urdu, all offical notes and releases would also be put out in Sanskrit. The state government's Information Department put out the first press release in Sankrit on Monday. Speeches of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and all important government information would also be released in Sanskrit, along with Hindi, Urdu and English, senior officials of the Information Department were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "This is the first time that such a step is being taken. The speech of chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi was released in Sanskrit and was well received. Now we plan to expand it further," the official said. The Uttar Pradesh government will also rope in the Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan to help in translating Yogi Adityanath's speeched for public release. During a function on Monday, Adityanath had said that Sanskrit was in the DNA of the country. "Sanskrit is in the DNA of India. It is now limited to religious mantras and rituals. We should realise that Sanskrit begins where science ends. We have weakened Sanskrit by not using it in day to day life," he had said. Currently, there are 25 periodicals in Uttar Pradesh which are printed in Sanskrit but none of them is a daily. Adityanath also said he had showcased the ancient Kumbh Mela as a cultural legacy of the country on the lines of Yoga Day, observed on June 21 every year, that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the oath-taking ceremony of the MPs on Monday, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took their oaths in Sanskrit.