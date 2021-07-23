Yogi Adityanath’s big crackdown: Mafia property worth over Rs 1,500 crore seized in last four years in UP

The government also informed that over 13,700 cases have been registered under the Gangster Act in the state in which more than 43,000 people have been arrested in the Yogi government's tenure.

The Yogi Adityanath government has so far seized properties worth over Rs 1500 crore belonging to criminals and gangsters in the last four years. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, said that the seizures include over Rs 1,300 crore worth of property in the period beginning January 2020 till date.

He also said that a total of 139 criminals were killed and around 3,196 were injured in encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police since 2017. He said that strict action has been taken against notorious criminals, their associates, and the mafia on the orders of the state government.

Awasthi said that the highest number of seizures were made in the Varanasi zone under the Gangster Act. Property worth Rs 264 crore was seized in 208 cases in the Gorakhpur zone.

According to reports, the Yogi government has planned to build affordable homes and township projects for the poor on the land from the 1,174 seized properties.

Last week, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police attached properties worth over Rs 73 lakh belonging to two land mafias. The properties are located in the Jewar area.