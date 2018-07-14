Yogi Adityanath’s anti-romeo squad to be strengthened: Here’s set of guidelines issued by UP Police

The squads, which are basically police teams tasked to catch eve-teasers, will now follow a set of guidelines issued by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Police have decided to further increase the impact of ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads. The police department has issued a slew of guidelines to senior police officers to strengthen the anti-Romeo squads, which came into force after Chief Minister Adityanath-led BJP government came at the helm in the state. The squads, which are basically police teams tasked to catch eve-teasers, will now follow a set of guidelines issued by the police. As per a report on ABP News, the senior police officials have been issued these guidelines:

– Schools, colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands and stations will be closely monitored. Here, the anti-Romeo Squad police will be deployed in plain clothes.

– This time, the policemen will also be given wardrobe-mounted cameras. Any miscreants will be caught on camera.

– Women police personnel will also be deployed at several areas. These women police personnel will be deployed in plain clothes.

– A separate register will be maintained in every police station. The register will record the details of crime against women. There will be review meetings on such matters every week. An account of what progress has been achieved in the investigation will be maintained.

– It has emerged that youth are provoked by their friends to indulge in such activities. Such youth will be provided counselling by the police if required.

– The Anti-Romeo squad has also been asked to take photos of the miscreants and create an album.

The anti-Romeo squads, a poll promise of the BJP, were set up by the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to ensure the safety of women. However, the squads also suffered criticism from some quarters after visuals of policemen targeting young boys and girls, who were out on consent at public, were shown on the TV and on social media.

It was reported that some youngsters were made to do sit-ups at busy crossings holding their ears and taking a pledge not to indulge in eve-teasing. The squads were seen involved in acts like the shaving of heads or blackening of face the youth. Taking note of the discrepancies, the government later issued strict instructions to the police and the anti-Romeo squads to exercise restraint.