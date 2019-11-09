Yogi Adityanath welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya, terms it a display of fairness of Indian judicial system

The Uttar Pradesh CM has also cancelled all his official engagements for the day in lieu of the Supreme Court verdict.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that this was a live demonstration of the impartiality of the Indian judicial system. In a series of tweets, Adityanath said that this was a test for the values of co-existence and cooperation that India was known for. He said that the world was looking towards India now.

यह भारतीय चिरंतन मूल्य,सह-जीवन, सह-अस्तित्व,सहयोग और सहकार की भावना का परीक्षा काल है।

सम्पूर्ण विश्व की दृष्टि भारत की तरफ है।

आइये,प्रभु श्री राम के धैर्य और मर्यादा का अनुसरण करते हुए शांति,सद्भाव और समरसता को दृढ़ता प्रदान कर अपने आचरण से विश्व को प्रभु श्री राम का संदेश दें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 9, 2019

The BJP leader also appealed to the people to maintain peace and unity. “We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. Everyone should support for unity and amity in the country. In UP, the government is committed to maintain peace and security,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The Uttar Pradesh CM has also cancelled all his official engagements for the day in lieu of the Supreme Court verdict. Security arrangements have been stepped up and Ayodhya has turned into a virtual fortress with massive deployment of paramilitary forces.

Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

A day ahead of the landmark judgement, Yogi Adityanath had called for peace saying that the verdict shouldn’t be as any body’s win or loss. “In view of the possible verdict by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ayodhya case, I appeal to the people of the state that the decision should not be seen as a win or loss. It is our responsibility to maintain a peaceful and amicable atmosphere in the state,” Adityanath had posted on Twitter.

Security was beefed up across the country, with several political and religious leaders urging people to maintain peace. Nearly 60 companies of paramilitary have been deployed across Ayodhya and drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation.