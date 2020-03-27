Yogi Adityanath urges states to provide food and shelter to migrant workers from UP, offers to bear cost

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Coronavirus lockdown: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that he has urged the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana to arrange food and shelter for citizens of UP living in their states. Adityanath said that the cost incurred on such arrangements will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. He further said that his government has appointed nodal officers to coordinate with governments of 12 states whose people are living in Uttar Pradesh.

Migrant and daily wage workers are worst hit as a result of the three-week long lockdown announced to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. With a complete shutdown imposed in cities, these workers have no other option but to head back to their homes. Speaking to media, some of them even complained that they had no money and were hungry for days, and it was impossible for them to stay in cities with no work and no money.

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath in a series of tweets assured the chief ministers of other states that migrants workers who were heading back to their native places and crossing through UP would be provided food and shelter. He also said that instructions were given to officials to help the migrants workers of other states who have been trying to get back to their homes by walking.

“Instructions have been given to the administration of the border districts that food and water arrangements should be ensured for those who have stayed in the shelter sites within the state,” he had said. Yogi further said that he had also spoken to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and assured him that all the people going to the state of Bihar would be taken care of and all will be safely sent to their destination.

Several state chief ministers have been coordinating with each other to ensure smooth passage and safety of migrant workers of their states. Just yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to 18 other state heads for the safety of migrants workers from her state.