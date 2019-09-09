Yogi Adityanath, UP ministers turn students, get lessons in governance and leadership at IIM-Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath, UP ministers get lessons in governance and leadership at IIM-Lucknow. (Image credit twitter @rameshpandeyifs)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers on Sunday took lessons in governance and leadership at the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow. This was the first of its kind session when a Chief Minister of a state and ministers attended a session at a management institute.

The session for the CM and his Ministers was conducted by senior faculty members of the institute. The lessons are a part of the business school’s leadership development programme ‘Manthan’.

Speaking during the programme, Chief Minister Adityanath said that his government is working on the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas”. He said that training programmes like ‘Manthan’ will help enhance leadership skills and help the state grow faster.

He said that governance in Uttar Pradesh is based on understanding the problems of the people, adding that ministers have come to IIM to learn how to imrpove their skills of management, leadership and motivating participation of people in various welfare schemes. Stating that the BJP government is making sincere efforts to make Uttar Pradesh the best state in the country, he said that the government is taking help from IIM to understand governance, management, leadership abilities and public partnership in a better way.

“Programmes like these will prove beneficial for the state’s holistic development,” he said. The CM told his ministers that every incident in life offers an opportunity to learn something and whenever there is an opportunity to learn, it should be grabbed.

In a statement issued in the evening, the state government said that it was the first time that a state government, in order to enhance its political leadership, has decided to seek training from one of the country’s best management institutes.

The session was attended by all the ministers including the CM. They were taught the nitty-gritty of governance by professors of the IIM-L. Experts in various fields were also present.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister and ministers will attend two more sessions in future.

Speaking about the programme, IIM-Lucknow Director Archana Shukla said that people have huge expectations from a politician and the ‘Manthan’ programme will play an important role in fulfilling these expectations. “Uttar Pradesh is the backbone of the country and only by contributing to its development can we become partners in development of the nation,” she said.