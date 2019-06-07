Yogi Adityanath unveils seven-feet-tall Ram statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 3:34:23 PM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit to Ayodhya comes days after BJP ally Shiv Sena announced that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the town along with the 18 newly elected MPs to offer prayers to Ram Lalla .

lord ram statue The seven-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram costs Rs 35 lakh. It has been transported from Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan in Ayodhya. The seven-feet-tall statue has been fashioned out of a single rosewood block and purchased for a whopping Rs 35 lakh from Karnataka. The statue has been put on display at the museum.

During his visit, Adityanath will also review the progress of developmental works in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there. Officials said that the CM will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat and other developmental projects.


The Chief Minister’s visit to Ayodhya comes days after BJP ally Shiv Sena announced that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the town along with the 18 newly elected MPs to offer prayers to Ram Lalla ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session. As per the schedule, Thackeray and the Sena MPs will visit Ayodhya on June 16, a day before the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Also Read: Ram Mandir construction must begin now, says Shiv Sena

“Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 16,” Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted Friday.

This will be Uddhav Thackeray’s second visit to Ayodhya in the last eight months and the first after the declaration of the general elections results. Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November last year and reiterated his commitment to the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the 2.77 acres of land where once 15th century Babri Masjid stood.

The visit of CM comes amid a fresh pitch by Sena and seers for construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court has suggested mediation for an amicable resolution to the decades-old dispute. On May 10, when the court heard the matter last, it granted three months more time to the mediation panel to complete the process.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Yogi Adityanath unveils seven-feet-tall Ram statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition