Yogi Adityanath unveils seven-feet-tall Ram statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan in Ayodhya. The seven-feet-tall statue has been fashioned out of a single rosewood block and purchased for a whopping Rs 35 lakh from Karnataka. The statue has been put on display at the museum. During his visit, Adityanath will also review the progress of developmental works in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there. Officials said that the CM will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat and other developmental projects. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan pic.twitter.com\/RWKBhDafpJ \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2019 The Chief Minister's visit to Ayodhya comes days after BJP ally Shiv Sena announced that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the town along with the 18 newly elected MPs to offer prayers to Ram Lalla ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session. As per the schedule, Thackeray and the Sena MPs will visit Ayodhya on June 16, a day before the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha. Also Read: Ram Mandir construction must begin now, says Shiv Sena "Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 16," Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted Friday. This will be Uddhav Thackeray's second visit to Ayodhya in the last eight months and the first after the declaration of the general elections results. Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November last year and reiterated his commitment to the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the 2.77 acres of land where once 15th century Babri Masjid stood. The visit of CM comes amid a fresh pitch by Sena and seers for construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court has suggested mediation for an amicable resolution to the decades-old dispute. On May 10, when the court heard the matter last, it granted three months more time to the mediation panel to complete the process.