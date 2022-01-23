Yogi Adityanath targets Samajwadi Party over free electricity promise; Akhilesh Yadav responds

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of not establishing even a single new power plant in the last five years.

UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath today again criticised the Samajwadi Party for promising free electricity up to 300 units. Speaking in Ghaziabad, Yogi Adityanath asked if there will be no electricity then what Akhilesh will give for free? He alleged that the people of Uttar Pradesh were not getting electricity during the previous Samajwadi government.

“Did you get electricity during the Samajwadi government? Today, they are saying they will give 300 units free but if electricity will not come, then what they will give for free? We’ve done what we said and have done development works in the state,” he said.

Responding to the BJP’s allegation, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of not establishing even a single new power plant in the last five years. He also alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath was not able to remember the names of power plants during his tenure. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Yadav said, “The Chief Minister is not able to remember the names of power plants. Had he remembered the names, he would have taken the names of the plants. I want to ask the BJP to tell the name of the power plant that it established in the last four and half years or whether they have increased the state’s electricity quota….It was the Samajwadi government that had decided to give 24×7 electricity to Banaras. I had told Shyam Rao Deo Chaudhary and Lalji Tandan (Chaudhary was on hunger strike demanding 24×7 electricity for Banaras) that they should ask the Central government to increase the electricity quota of Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh gave the BJP a majority in the Lok Sabha two times but neither did they increase the state’s quota nor they established new power plants.”

While the BJP has halved the rates of electricity in the state ahead of the polls, the Samajwadi Party has promised to give 300 units of free electricity to domestic users and free electricity to farmers.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.