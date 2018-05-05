Yogi Adityanath takes stock of situation in dust-storm affected areas, distributes compensation cheques

“Relief has been provided to the affected. Kin of those who died have been given Rs 4 Lakh as ex-gratia and the injured are given free treatment in hospitals,” Adityanath said

Back from poll-bound Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a stock of dust storm-affected areas in the state and distributed cheques of Rs 4 Lakh each to the kin of deceased. “Relief has been provided to the affected. Kin of those who died have been given Rs 4 Lakh as ex-gratia and the injured are given free treatment in hospitals,” Adityanath said while speaking to ANI. Adityanath also took an aerial survey of the areas that were affected by the dust storms.

Earlier, Adityanath was criticised for prioritising Karnataka elections over the crisis in UP after the state was hit by a severe dust storm, resulting in deaths of over 70 people. Slamming Adityanath, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said, “I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there.”

However, Adityanath had hit back Siddaramaiah saying that he is a ‘perfect’ liar. The UP CM had said that he is personally monitoring the situation. “Siddaramaiah ji is a perfectionist at lying, I am personally monitoring relief work in the areas affected due to heavy rain and dust storms in UP. I will visit those areas tomorrow,” Adityanath said on Thursday.

As per his earlier schedule, Adityanath was slated to campaign in Karnataka till Saturday and address a number of rallies there.

In Uttar Pradesh, former CM Akhilesh Yadav had also criticised Adityanath and said that the 45-year-old politician should have returned to Uttar Pradesh immediately. “People chose Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of their state, not for politics in Karnataka. If he cannot return even in such circumstances, then he should form a ‘math’ and stay in Karnataka forever,” Yadav had tweeted.

The Congress has also criticised Adityanath for not rushing to his state immediately. “Even if people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering, I am busy culling out ‘jumlas’ (gimmicks) in Karnataka elections — Adityanath, missing chief minister, Uttar Pradesh,” Randeep Surjewala had said.