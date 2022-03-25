Live

Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: This is only the second time in over three decades that a party has won two consecutive assembly polls in the state.

Yogi Adityanath Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates, UP Government Formation Live News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath for a second term in office today. The swearing-in ceremony is set to turn into a show of power by the BJP with the attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party chief minister JP Nadda, along with over a dozen chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. The event at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow will begin from 4 pm.

This is only the second time in over three decades that a party has won two consecutive assembly polls in the state. At the meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs, Adityanath said the prime minister’s inclusive mantra’ of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas had its impact on the UP poll results, and thanked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding him through the first term.

Live Updates

Yogi Adityanath Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates, Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates, UP Government Formation Live News: