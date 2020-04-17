Yogi Adityanath sets new milestone! Record 1.5 lakh MT free rice distributed in a single day in UP, 72 lakh families covered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo PTI

Setting a new milestone for Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state on Thursday distributed a whopping 1.5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of free rice to over 3 crore beneficiaries covering 71.62 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. “This is the highest single day distribution in India. UP is setting new milestones,” a state government official said. The state government is providing free rice to families in the state who are affected by the nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The record of food grain distribution by the Food and Civil Supplies department, UP, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reached a new high today.

More than 3 crore beneficiaries of 71.62 lacs families have been distributed 1.5 lacs MT of free rice today by 9.00 PM. It is 21.46% of total targeted distribution in a single day,” Shishir, Director of Information, Uttar Pradesh informed.

As per the UP government, the previous record was of distributing foodgrain to 58 lakh ration card holders on April 3, 2020. “Free delivery related messages have been sent to all 3.56 crore beneficiaries,” the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The distribution started on April 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The government is providing 5 kg free rice to all the ration card holders in the state.

The government said in just two days, 2.44 lakh MT ration has been provided to 4.88 crore people covering 1.14 crore card holders. Till now, 34.38% of the total target has been provided ration. The government said any beneficiary can get free rice from any fair rate shop by just showing his ration card number. It also claimed that 1.84 lakh new ration cards have been issued so far to labourers, MGNREGA workers and others so that they can get ration in this time of crisis.

The state government is distributing free rice through fair price shops in the state. The government provided 15 kg rice and 20 kg flour to the beneficiaries of the Antyodaya scheme, MGNREGA workers, registered labourers and daily wagers registered under the urban development department. In the second phase that commenced on April 15, the state government is providing 5 kg free rice to all the ration card holders in the state.

The distribution will continue till April 26. The state government has appointed the district magistrates as nodal officers for all fair price shops. The distribution is being undertaken in the presence of the nodal officer and gram panchayat.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, is home to over 20 crore people of which 29% fall under the BPL category.