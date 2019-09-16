Yogi Adityanath says willing to implement NRC in Uttar Pradesh, if needed

Yogi Adityanath said that the NRC exercise was important for national security.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that was carried out in Assam and said that he would implement a similar drive in his state is the need arose. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath, in an interview to the Indian Exress, called the NRC exercise a brave and important decision.

“These things are being implemented phase-wise and I feel that when Uttar Pradesh will need an NRC, we will do so. In the first phase, it has been Assam and the way it is being implemented there, it can be an example for us,” the UP CM told the Express. Adityanath said that the exercise was important for national security. He added that the NRC would put a stop on the poor suffering due to illegal immigration. “It is important for national security and it will also put a stop on the rights of poor being taken away by illegal immigration,” Adityanath said.

Last month, the Centre released the final NRC list in Assam, leaving out nearly 19 lakh people. The massive drive was carried out with an aim to drive out illegal settlers from the state of Assam.

Notably, Adityanath is not the first CM to float the idea of implementing NRC in their state. On Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he is exploring legal options to carry out a similar exercise in his state. Haryana is set to go to polls next month. ” We will implement NRC in Haryana. I spoke to retired judge HS Bhalla over the ongoing NRC issue. He is also working on NRC and will visit Assam soon,” Khattar told reporters in Panchkula.

After the final list was released, several Opposition parties raised questions over what they described as faulty inclusions and exclusions.