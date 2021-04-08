Yogi Adityanath says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants reverberating across West Bengal as people disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee

Yogi Adityanath said that while Mamata Banerjee speaks of mother, but she stops people from worshipping Durga maa.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the people’s disenchantment with the ruling establishment is reflected in the chants of Jai Shri Ram which now reverberate wherever BJP leaders go in Bengal. Campaigning for the fourth phase of West Bengal polls, Adityanath said people of the state feel deceived by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government which did nothing for the poor in the last 10 years. “Didi’s government has been in Bengal for 10 years, in 10 years poor people did not get houses, health facilities, poor people did not get ration facilities,” said Adityanath addressing a rally at Champdani in Hooghly district of the state.

He said while the Uttar Pradesh government had acted against those who destroyed public property during the anti-CAA protests, the TMC government considered them as a vote bank. “During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In Uttar Pradesh, we put up posters of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can’t do this as she sees them as TMC vote banks,” said Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath said that while Mamata Banerjee speaks of mother, but she stops people from worshipping Durga maa, she stops people from worshipping Maa Saraswati and even supports the killing of people.

Yogi Adityanath said that BJP does what it says. He said that the BJP had promised to end terror from Jammu and Kashmir and the party had abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the youth of Bengal today can buy land in Kashmir and that right has been given to people by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that a grand Ram temple is also being built in Ayodhya.

He also warned that those indulging in violence during Bengal elections will not be spared after May 2 when the BJP government comes into power. West Bengal is voting in eight phases and the voting for the fourth phase will be held on April 10.