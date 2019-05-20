Yogi Adityanath sacks SBSP chief OP Rajbhar from UP council of ministers

New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2019 11:46:56 AM

OP Rajbhar was upset over not being given seat of his choice in Lok Sabha elections.

OP Rajbhar, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanathOP Rajbhar (ANI)

A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar predicted a big win for the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath decided to drop him from his council of ministers. As per reports, Adityanth has asked the Governor to sack the minister from his cabinet, which the former accepted. Upset with the BJP leadership for denying him a seat of his choice, Rajbhar fielded as many as 39 candidates of his party across the eastern Uttar Pradesh, including from Varanasi, where Prime Minister Modi contested. The constituency went to polls yesterday.

On Sunday, he had claimed that the BSP-SP-RLD alliance may create a major upset in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state. He had made this claim after casting his vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia. Rajbhar claimed that his party did not campaign for BJP in Lok Sabha polls this year. Recently, he expressed his support for the Congress candidate in Mirzapur and SP-BSP-RLD candidate in Maharajganj and Bansgaon constituencies.

However, most exit polls showed a lesser number of seats for the BJP compared to previous polls, but still ahead of other parties. As per poll of polls by NDTV, BJP may get 49 seats, Alliance 29 and Congress 2 seats out of the total of 80 from the state. In 2014, BJP went on to win 71 seats in the state. SP grabbed 5, Congress 2, while Apna Dal won 2 in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Lok Sabha election results: BJP’s estranged ally drops a bomb hours ahead of exit poll 2019 results

While the seven-phase elections concluded yesterday across the country, results will be declared on May 23 (Thursday).

Reacting to it OP Rajbhar said as per ANI, “We welcome his decision. CM has taken a very good decision. He formed Social Justice Committee&threw its report in a dustbin,he didn’t have spare time to implement it.I request him to implement Social Justice Committee’s report as quickly as he took this decision today”.

