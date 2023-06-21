Demands rising within PoK to make it part of India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that there are demands rising from within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to make it a part of India. Blaming the Pakistan government for the current mess that the country finds itself in, Adityanath said that nobody wants to stand with the “impoverished” nation.

“Ab Pak-adhikrit-Kashmir ke andar maang hoti hai ki hame bhi Bharat ka hissa banaiye, hum bhi Bharat ke saath shamil hona chahte hai, daridra Pakistan ke saath koi khada nahi hona chahta (Now, demands are being raised in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir to become part of India… nobody wants to stand with impoverished Pakistan),” Adityanath said.

During his address, the Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the global perception of India.



“The nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government are unique in Indian history. Earlier, no one thought of abolishing Article 370 in Kashmir, but the Prime Minister made it a reality,” he said.

Taking a further swipe at Pakistan, while India under PM Modi’s leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day.

“India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving,” he said.

PM Modi serves as ‘Sankatmochak’

CM Adityanath said that the Inda of today has changed as has the world’s perception of it. “The world now looks to India in times of crisis, and the Prime Minister now serves as a ‘Sankatmochak’,” he added.

The CM further said that evils like infiltration and extremism that troubled India nine years ago have now been brought to a halt.

“Nine years ago, there was terrorism, extremism, Maoism, and Naxalism in this country, which was spread out over more than 115 districts. Today, it has been reduced to 3–4 districts. By eradicating Naxalism and Maoism from Indian soil, the foundation for Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon be realised,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)