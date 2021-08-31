Yogi Adityanath orders complete ban on sale of meat and liquor in Mathura

Adityanath complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country. He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor in Mathura and said that those involved in the business may take up milk selling in order to revive the glory of the religious city.

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said while addressing a Krishnotsava 2021 programme.

Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

“Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region,” he said.

The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Comments Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM attacked Opposition leaders without taking their name and said, “Those who were earlier afraid to go to temples, due to their fear of being labelled as communal, are now saying Ram is mine, Krishna is also mine. Earlier celebrations of Hindu festivals were restricted, alerts were issued that festivity must stop at midnight, there would be no fireworks after a certain time. Now no such restrictions are there, our Lord Krishna is born after midnight.