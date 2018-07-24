Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi in Lok Sabha: ‘Such political stunts unacceptable’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion last week has become the much-talked news for past one week. While the Congress leaders have been lauding Rahul for his ‘friendly’ behaviour with the political rival leader, the BJP has been attacking the Congress scion by terming it a ‘childish’ act.

The latest one who has joined the camp to blast Rahul is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said that the opposition party leader will have to think ten times before hugging him.

In an interview with News18, the CM called Rahul’s act ‘childish behaviour’. He said that a sensible political leader will never do such things inside the Parliament when the House is functioning.

“Rahul Gandhi will have to think 10 times before hugging me,” he said. “Such political stunts are not acceptable to me at any cost.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is childish and he does not have wisdom and decision making powers of his own. A sensible person will never do such things (hug),” he added.

On Friday afternoon, when the Lok Sabha was discussing the no-confidence motion moved by Andhra Pradesh’s ruling part TDP against the NDA government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi after delivering a fiery speech for around 40 minutes walked across the well of the Lower House to reach the PM Modi’s chair to hug him. The PM reciprocated by shaking his hand and giving him a pat on the back. Later, the PM during his speech termed Rahul’s hug a ‘childish behaviour’ and ‘unwanted’. The Speaker had also expressed anguish over the Congress leader’s behaviour on the floor of the House.

On Congress’ decision to authorise Rahul to lead the talks for forging an alliance with ‘like-minded parties’ for next year’s general elections, he dared the ‘united opposition’ to announce its leader. The CM said the there is a serious problem with Rahul’s leadership and no other political party leader will accept him as their leader.

“Will Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati accept Rahul Gandhi as the PM face? Will Sharad Pawar accept him and work under him? Also, I would like to know why the opposition is not declaring their leader?” he asked. “Everyone is singing his own tune in the opposition. People will also compare the 60 years of Congress rule and four years of Narendra Modi regime.”

The Congress Works Committee (CWC) on Sunday authorised party president Rahul Gandhi as the leader who will be leading the talks with other political parties for forming an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP when the country goes to the polls in 2019. The party also ‘virtually’ declared him the leader of the ‘possible’ alliance and said that it is open to ‘state-specific’ alliances to increase its pan-India footprint.