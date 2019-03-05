Yogi Adityanath on IAF strike: Indian soldiers did ‘Shiv Tandav’ with surgical strike, Pakistan hiding facts

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 11:46 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 131 crore in Maharajganj district and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India "corruption-free".

Modi made India ‘corruption-free’: Adityanath (File photo)

Adityanath also praised the soldiers and said: “Terrorists don’t understand the language of love, so Indian soldiers did ‘Shiv Tandav’ with surgical strike.”

“Actually, a lot of terrorists were killed during surgical strike but Pakistan is hiding the facts,” he claimed at an event on Monday.

Criticising the previous government, Adityanath said: “The Modi government started several welfare schemes for poor and realised the dream of corruption-free India.” He also instructed the officials to complete all development works of the state as soon as possible.

The chief minister visited Deoria later, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 71 crore. He said India would be among the three big economies in the world if Modi becomes the prime minister for five more years.

“During Congress regime, India stood at number 11 in respect to economy (in the world), but during the Modi government, it rose to the sixth position… After return to power, he will bring it to number 3 slot,” he said.

Describing Nepal as a friend country, Adityanath said: “We are working on roads construction at Indo-Nepal border.”

