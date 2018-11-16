Yogi Adityanath not ascetic, says M Veerappa Moily after UP CM called Gandhis ‘agents from Italy’

It is not the first time when former Congress president has been attacked with ‘Italian origin’ remark. (File photo: PTI)

Personal attacks by political parties during the elections season are on the rise. Yogi Adityanath had called Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ‘agents from Italy’, a reference invoked from time to time to attack the Congress party. On Friday, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily hit back at UP CM by saying that the BJP leader is not an ascetic and cannot be called a ‘Yogi’.

“Yogi should be like an ascetic first. When he is not an ascetic person, he cannot be called a ‘Yogi’, news agency ANI quoted Moily as saying.

Yogi should be like a ascetic first. When he is not a ascetic person, he cannot be called a ‘Yogi’: Congress leader Verappa Moily in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/tfUegTw3Su — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

The remarks from veteran Congress leader comes after Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said they are agents from Italy. Addressing a campaign rally here for the second phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Adityanath had said ‘agents from Italy’ facilitated religious conversions of local tribals when the party was in power in the state.

Attacking Congress for appeasement of ‘minorities, Adityanath had said the ‘anti-national activity of religious conversion’ reached its peak when the party ruled the state.

Yogi, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple of Gorakhpur, last month had attacked the Gandhis in Amethi. Adityanath slammed Congress saying that the grand old party never bothered about the villages of Raebareli and Amethi. Hitting out at the Gandhi family, Adityanath had said, “the conspiracy by ‘Jija’ (Brother-in-law) and ‘Beta’ (Son) to land grab for Samrat Cycles, under the Rajiv Gandhi foundation’s name, will not materialise as long as we are here.”

It is not the first time when former Congress president has been attacked with ‘Italian origin’ remark. In May before Karnataka assembly elections, issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin was raked up once again when PM Narendra Modi dared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to talk for 15 minutes about the achievements of the Karnataka government in any language, including his ‘mother’s mother tongue’. Modi was responding to Rahul’s dare to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues, including corruption, and that the prime minister will not be able to sit for 15 minutes.

Recently, BJP attacked the grand old party for Rahul Gandhi’s over Mahakaleshwar Temple visit in Ujjain. The saffron party had asked Rahul about his ‘gotra’ (clan) and accused him of making fool by exhibiting ‘fancy dress Hinduism’ and had said that Rahul had not given any answer to this question, people were calling him a ‘Vatican gotra ka Brahmin’ – reference made to her mother Sonia Gandhi who is an Italian by birth.