Yogi Adityanath meets South Korean delegation, seeks investment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met a South Korean delegation here in Lok Bhavan. During the meeting, he invited South Korean companies to invest in defence and aerospace sectors, a statement from UP government said. “Many South Korean companies are already here and we will be happy if they invest in defence sector too,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has acquired land for defence corridor and is developing an industrial corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway. Giving further information on the efforts of the government to attract investment, he said the government is acquiring land in Lucknow and Kanpur for industrial development.

The Chief Minister said companies like Samsung are present in the state now because of the efforts of the state government. “Samsung — the largest factory in the world is in UP. The Korean companies are investing in UP as they feel safe here,” he said.

Adityanath also said that cultural relations between the two countries have become strong and this will boost the relationship in economic field. The South Korean delegation comprised Kim Yu Geun (Deputy Director National Security), Gang Eunho (DG Project Management of DAPA), Lee Seungho (Asst Sec of NSA), Col. Lee In (Defence Attache), Kim Jaewon (Desk officer DAPA) and Oh Jeong Woo (Interpreter Officer), the statement said.