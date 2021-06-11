Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi amid reports of rift; cabinet reshuffle likely on cards

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid reports of discontent within the party over his style of functioning and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after he met Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting comes amid reports of discontent within the party over his style of functioning and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP has begun its preparations for next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and a cabinet reshuffle/expansion is also said to be on the cards. There are also reports that Jitin Prasada, former Congress Union Minister who joined the BJP on June 9, may be inducted into Yogi’s cabinet in a bid to reset caste-based equations in the state. Prasada is an influential Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh.

After meeting Amit Shah yesterday, Yogi Adityanath shared a photo on Twitter saying, “Paid a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in New Delhi and received his guidance. Thank the home minister for giving his valuable time for the visit,” he said.

Adityanath, who arrived in Delhi yesterday, is on a two days visit and is expected to meet BJP president JP Nadda today. His Delhi visit comes days after BJP General Secretary B L Santhosh held a one-to-one meeting with Uttar Pradesh ministers and MLAs after some of them had openly alleged the government’s insensitiveness towards the grievances of the people.

Before he visited the state, a high-level meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior BJP leaders was held late last month in which PM Modi and HM Shah also participated virtually.

Amid the series of meetings, reports suggested that a cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards to placate the dissenters keeping in mind the assembly poll.

However, BJP vice president Radha Mohan Singh last week ruled out any expansion plan while lauding the Yogi government for its welfare works. Senior BJP leaders including Singh and Santhosh have also praised the UP government for effectively handling the second wave of COVID-19.