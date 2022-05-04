Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday posted a photo of his 85-year-old mother Savitri Devi blessing him while he was touched her feet. The picture captioned “Ma” was taken when Yogi visited his native village on Tuesday in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district after five years.

Adityanath received a grand welcome as locals sang Pahadi songs and prepared special traditional dishes in his honour. After 30 years, this is the first time Yogi will be staying at his village overnight.

Back in April 2020, he couldn’t visit home after his father’s demise due to COVID restrictions.

At his hometown, Yogi turned emotional as he unveiled a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College.

“It is a matter of great pleasure for me that I got a chance to honour my teachers. I studied here till Class 9 and left the city. I am sad that most of the teachers are not with us,” he said, according to The Indian Express.