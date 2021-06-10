Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow amid reports of discontent in Uttar Pradesh

n. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is likely to meet party chief JP Nadda today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah days after National General Secretary BL Santosh visited the state and held several rounds of meetings with state ministers and MLAs. Yogi Adityanath’s visit comes amid reports of discontent within the party over the functioning of the chief minister and the government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is likely to meet party chief JP Nadda today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Several BJP ministers and MLAs went public expressing displeasure claiming that the leadership was irresponsive to the people’s woes. The murmurs became strong after the BJP failed to live up to expectation in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, which was being considered as the semi-final to the Assembly elections next year.

Last week, BL Santosh had held one to one meeting with ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government and several MLAs to take stock of the situation. There were reports of change in leadership as well. However, BJP’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh refuted talks of a possible change in the chief ministership on Sunday. Reacting to the reports of a possible rift between PM Modi and CM Yogi, Radha Mohan Singh termed the speculations as baseless. He described Yogi Adityanath as the most “competent person” to fulfil PM Modi’s dream.

“As far as state organization and the government is concerned, the UP unit of the BJP is the strongest in the country and the Uttar Pradesh government is the most popular government,” Singh said.

Late last month, when the senior leadership of RSS and the BJP were discussing the impact of the Covid crisis on the assembly election and the way forward, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly joined the meeting.